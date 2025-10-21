Video: Teen Jumps Signal, Hits Senior Citizen With Bike In Kerala, Arrested

A 19-year-old man was arrested after his two-wheeler knocked down a 68-year-old woman when he tried to jump the traffic signal, in Kerala's Thrissur last week.

CCTV footage of the incident that took place near Puthukad on National Highway 544 at 8am on Saturday shows the accused - later identified as Emmanuel - hitting the victim, Selin, with his bike while skipping the signal, when the senior citizen tries to cross the road.

As the woman falls down, Emmanuel flees the spot. Passersby gather at the spot to help the woman.

According to sources, the victim suffered a head injury and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Following the incident, police launched a search and scanned nearly 50 CCTVs to zero in on the suspect. They found the bike crossing the Puthukkad signal but not passing the Paliyekkara toll plaza.

Surveillance footage from a bus helped crack the case as it captured the vehicle number of the bike. Investigators traced the two-wheeler to Emmanuel, who had turned towards Kelipadam after the signal.

The accused was arrested on Monday. It was later learnt that the teen is a nursing student in Bengaluru and was on leave, to work at a coffee shop in Puthukad. He was returning home after a night shift when the accident took place.

A team led by Station House Officer Adam Khan and Sub-Inspector N. Pradeep carried out the arrest.