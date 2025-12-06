Advertisement
Wild Elephant Tramples Forest Official, 52, To Death In Kerala

Read Time: 1 min
The other two officials escaped with minor injuries (Representational)

A wildlife official conducting a tiger census was killed by a wild elephant in this northern district, police said on Saturday. The man was identified as Kalimuthu (52), a forest department watcher.

The incident occurred inside the Attappadi forest range when a three-member team of wildlife officials, including Kalimuthu, was carrying out census procedures.

On their way back, a wild elephant charged at the team, forcing them to flee in panic.

While the other two officials escaped with minor injuries, Kalimuthu was later found dead in a nearby area, police said.

He was a native of the Nellipathi tribal settlement in Agali, authorities added.        

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

