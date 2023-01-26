SS Rajamouli Wishes Padma Shri Awardee MM Keeravaani: 'This Recognition Indeed Was Long Over Due'

SS Rajamouli shared this picture. (courtesy: @ssrajamouli)

Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani, who will be receiving the Padma Shri, has received a warm wish from SS Rajamouli. On Twitter, he shared an adorable picture with MM Keeravaani and wrote, "Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long over due. But, as you say the universe has a strange way of rewarding one's efforts. If I can talk back to universe, I would say Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu (Don't give a little gap. If you enjoy one completely, give the other one.)"

The tweet was followed by another tweet that read, "MY PEDDANNA. MM KEERAVAANI. RECIPIENT OF PADMA SHRI AWARD. PROUD!!!"

MM Keeravaani will receive the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour, later this year. He has been honoured for his contribution to the field of art. Thanking the government for this recognition, he tweeted, "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India. Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion."

Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India 🙏 Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion 🙏 — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 25, 2023



Recently, MM Keeravaani has been making India proud. Earlier this month, MM Keeravaani won the Golden Globes for Best Original Song for his composition Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. Also, the hit track has been nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars.

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is based on two freedom fighters who fought against the British Raj. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.