SS Rajamouli Praises Indian Army Amid India-Pak Conflict: "Let's Stand Together As A Nation"

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli has shown strong support for the Indian Armed Forces amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

On Friday, the RRR director took to his X account to praise the bravery of Indian soldiers and urge citizens to act with care and unity during this critical time.

In his post, the filmmaker praised the armed forces and their efforts to protect the nation from terrorism. He also urged the public to "stand together" and stay united.

"Saluting our brave Indian Armed Forces for their unwavering courage in protecting our nation from terrorism. Let's stand together as a nation, inspired by their valor, to build a future of peace and unity. Jai Hind!" read his tweet.

In his second tweet, the director also warned people not to share sensitive information or "unverified news."

He said, "If you see any movement of the Indian Army, don't take pictures or videos. Don't share them, as you might be helping the enemy. Stop forwarding unverified news or claims. You'll only create noise, which the enemy wants. Stay calm, alert, and positive. Victory is ours."

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Indian Army, during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9, successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the CFVs."

The Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation. All nefarious designs will be met with force.

The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defence officials.

Officials added that both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border.

