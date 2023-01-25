SS Rajamouli To Ram Charan And Jr NTR: 'Sorry For Naatu Naatu Torture But I Would Do It Again'

Ram Charan and Jr NTR (Image courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

RRR is going to the Oscars and director SS Rajamouli has shared a note acknowledging the various contributions that led to Naatu Naatu's nomination for Best Original Song. In a social media post, Rajamouli named all the contributors – composer MM Keeravaani whom he addresses as "pedanna" (elder brother), lyricist Chandrabose, singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, choreographer Prem Rakshith, Rajamouli's son Karthikeya and the various agencies involved. Rajamouli saved the biggest shout out for RRR's stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, whose frenetic dancing helped make Naatu Naatu globally viral.

SS Rajamouli credited his two lead actors with the super success of Naatu Naatu, writing, "The main reason is Taarak and Charan's sync and style." He also acknowledged Naatu Naatu's punishing dance routine (which has inspired any number of pretenders and tutorials). "Sorry for the torture but I will not hesitate to do it again," Rajamouli wrote. At the Golden Globes (where Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song), Ram Charan said in a red carpet interview, "My knees still wobble."

Read the text of SS Rajamouli's note here: "My pedanna got an Oscar nomination for his song in my film… I can't ask for more. I am currently doing Naatu Naatu more vigorously than Taarak and Charan. Chandrabose garu, congratulations. Oscar stage meedha mana paata, thank you. Prem master, your contribution to the song is invaluable, my personal Oscar goes to you. Bhairava's BGM is what inspired me to go ahead with Naatu Naatu after hesitating for a long time. Love you Bhairi babu. Super energetic vocals by Rahul and Bhairava enhanced the song. The main reason is Taarak and Charan's sync and style. They danced their way into the hearts of audiences across the globe. Sorry for the torture but I will not hesitate to do it again.

"I never dreamt of an Oscar even in my wildest dream. It is the fans of Naatu Naatu and RRR who believed in it. They instilled the idea into our minds and pushed us forward. A big hug to you, all the crazy fans. It was only possible because of the tireless and relentless efforts of Karthikeya. Proud of you Karth. My brothers at Walls & Trends worked 24x7 giving shoutouts and made sure everyone heard about the film and the song. Thank you Pradeep, Harsha and Chaitanya. Efficiently handled by Accolade, Variance, Potentate, Divergent and Cinetic. Thank you, one more step to go."

See his post here:

RRR, set in the British Raj, is a fictionalized tale of two real life freedom fighters, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Edward Sonnenblick.

The Oscar nomination for Naatu Naatu is one of three for Indian cinema this year – documentaries All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers are also nominated. The Oscars will be held on March 12.