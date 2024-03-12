Academy Awards 2024: Ram Charan Reacts To Naatu Naatu Oscar Moment - 'What An Honour'

Image was Instagrammed by Ram Charan. (courtesy: Ram Charan)

Ram Charan was over the moon after the Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatufrom his blockbuster film RRR made a cameo at the 96th Academy Awards. It so happened that at the Oscars, that was held on Sunday, the visuals of the song were displayed on the big screen for a few seconds during the presentation of the Best Original Song award by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. On Monday, Ram Charan shared a clip from the award ceremony, where Naatu Naatu can be seen playing in the background as the singers Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo walk towards the centre of the stage to present the award. Reacting to the Naatu Naatu Oscar moment, Ram Charan wrote on his Instagram, "Real surprise. On the Oscars stage again. What an honour." For the unversed, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won Best Original Song at the Oscars this year for the song What Was I Made For from Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Take a look at Ram Charan's reaction:

RRR was also a part of the stunts reel that was shared during this year's ceremony. It was a part of a tribute given to stunt coordinators. On Monday, the official RRR X page shared a clip that showed Oscar-nominated actors Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt highlighting the contribution of stunt coordinators to the cinema, globally. Calling it “a sweet surprise”, the RRR page wrote, “And again, a sweet surprise for us… Glad that The Academy included RRR Movie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world's greatest stunt sequences in cinema.”

Take a look:

And again, a sweet surprise for us… 🔥🌊



Glad that @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world's greatest stunt sequences in cinema. pic.twitter.com/TGkycNtF2I — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 11, 2024

ICYDK, RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar award in the Best Original Song category. The song was also performed at the ceremony. The Naatu Naatu live performance by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava at the Oscars 2023 received a standing ovation from the audience. What however elevated the act was that it was introduced by Deepika Padukone, who was one of the presenters at the Oscars last year.

Take a look at the Naatu Naatu performance at the Oscars last year:

Besides the coveted Oscars, last year Naatu Naatu won several awards including Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards and Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Critics Choice Awards.

Oscars this year was however dominated by the Christopher Nolan directorial Oppenheimer, which bagged top acting honors including Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director and Best Film.