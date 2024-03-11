Academy Awards 2024: The Makers React To Big OscaRRR Moment - 'A Sweet Surprise'

A still from RRR. (courtesy: rrrmovie)

SS Rajamouli's RRR dominated last year's award season and how. But its reign doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon, as the 96th Academy Awards paid tribute to the stunt sequences in the film headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Now, RRR's official X (formerly Twitter) page has expressed gratitude for this acknowledgement. On Monday, the page shared a clip that shows Oscar-nominated actors Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt stressing the contribution of stunt coordinators to cinema, globally. The clip also featured a few action sequences from RRR, including the iconic piggyback stunt and the fire leap by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Calling it “a sweet surprise”, the RRR page wrote, “And again, a sweet surprise for us… Glad that The Academy included RRR Movie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world's greatest stunt sequences in cinema.”

And again, a sweet surprise for us… ????????



Glad that @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world's greatest stunt sequences in cinema. pic.twitter.com/TGkycNtF2I — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 11, 2024

Needless to say, the internet is going gaga over this development. Read all about it here.

Last year, RRR's blockbuster track Naatu Naatu won the Oscar award in the Best Original Song category. As per tradition, the song was also performed at the ceremony. The Naatu Naatu live performance by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava at the Oscars 2023 received a standing ovation from the audience. The act was introduced by none other than Deepika Padukone, who was one of the presenters at the Oscars last year.

Apart from the Oscars, Naatu Naatu, which is composed by MM Keeravani, won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. In addition, RRR received the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Critics Choice Awards.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR hit the theatres in March 2022. Jr NTR and Ram Charan essayed the role of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, respectively, in the period drama. RRR is set in 1920s British-occupied India. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also featured Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.