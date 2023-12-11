Jab RRR Stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Others Met Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos: 'Blown Away By Their Stories'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: tedsarandos)

Netflix CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Ted Sarandos, who flew in to India to attend the premiere of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, made the most of his trip to India. After attending the star-studded screening of one of the most-anticipated films of the year, The Archies, Ted Sarandos visited Hyderabad to meet actors from the Telugu film industry. From meeting RRR actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan at their respective homes, to catching up with superstars like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli, Ted Sarandos did it all over an eventful weekend. Sharing pictures of himself with all the stars, Ted put a post on his Instagram and captioned it, “I just spent the last 3 days meeting the legends of Telugu cinema and I'm blown away by their stories and dedication to the craft. Thank you for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, I can't wait to come back."

Mahesh Babu also shared pictures with Ted Sarandos on X (previously known as Twitter) and wrote, "Coffee and chill!! Some interesting conversations about the future of entertainment with the visionary #TedSarandos and his fabulous team #MonikaShergill #AbhishekGoradia.”

Before flying to Hyderabad, Ted Sarandos attended the screening of The Archies and posed for pictures with the entire cast. Director Zoya Akhtar could also be spotted in the frame. He captioned the post, "Had the best time in Mumbai at the premiere of The Archies with director @zoieakhtar alongside this amazing cast." See his post below:

