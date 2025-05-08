Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Reviews Aryan Khan's 'Ba***ds Of Bollywood' : "That Is Really Fun"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aryan Khan will make his directorial debut with Netflix's Ba***ds of Bollywood. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos praised the series at the WAVES Summit 2025. Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed strong belief in Aryan Khan's talent.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with the Netflix original Ba***ds of Bollywood. As fans await the release, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has shared his review of the show.

Ted made an appearance at the WAVES Summit 2025, where actor Saif Ali Khan asked him if there's a series he's especially looking forward to. Ted was quick to mention Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood.

He said, "We have a show called Ba***ds of Bollywood coming up. That is really fun. I'm gonna leave the audience to try to figure out the title completely. But it is so fun, I have got four episodes in, you'll be getting it soon too.”

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar also shared his thoughts on Aryan Khan's directorial debut.

In an interview with Raj Shamani, Karan said, "I don't know if I'm even supposed to say this, but I have huge belief in Aryan Khan's directorial talent. I don't want to say anything about his Netflix show, because he'll get very angry, but all I'll say is this: watch out. If there is a King, there will be a Prince. I can say this with confidence because I've seen the show. He has an individualistic voice as a director."

The filmmaker added, "He's not anything like you'd expect Shah Rukh Khan's son to be. He's his own person. He works quietly, he doesn't carry the baggage of his father, he doesn't carry the weight of his legacy. He works hard; he works 20 hours a day. He is a rare personality type.”

Ba***ds of Bollywood features Lakshya of Kill fame and Sahher Bambba in lead roles. While the lead pair is all about fresh faces, the series is said to have cameos of some of the biggest stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

Bobby Deol and Mona Singh will feature in key roles, while Karan Johar will also have an extended cameo appearance. Produced by Gauri Khan, Ba***ds of Bollywood is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan.