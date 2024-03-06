Crazy Viral: Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya Dance To Naatu Naatu At ISPL Opening Ceremony

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: adarshtp_offl)

The opening ceremony of the Indian Street Premier League was a star-studded affair with superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, and Suriya gracing the event with their presence. On Wednesday, Ram Charan got fellow celebrities from across India to shake a leg to his Oscar-winning track from RRR, Naatu Naatu. In video going viral, Telugu superstar Ram Charan can be seen matching steps with Tamil superstar Suriya, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Boman Irani, who was doing the hosting duties.

ICYDK, Akshay Kumar owns Srinagar Ke Veer whereas Majhi Mumbai is owned by Amitabh Bachchan. Bangalore Srtikers is owned by Hrithik Roshan. Chennai Singams and Falcon Risers Hyderabad are owned by Suriya and Ram Charan, respectively.

Take a look at the viral video below:

In another clip from the event, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan canbe seen greeting Ram Charan, Suriya and Akshay. Big B is seen in a white hoodie paired with a pair of black trousers.

A few days back, bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan were pictured as they attended a press conference of ISPL (Indian Street Premiere League) in style. In the press conference that was held in Mumbai, Ghoomer star Abhishek Bachchan, the owner of Majhi Mumbai and Omkara actor Saif Ali Khan, co-owner of Tigers of Kolkata, were spotted wearing suits.

Indian Street Premier League is India's first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament. The ISPL is scheduled to be held from March 6 to March 15 in Mumbai.