Kapil Sharma Met The 'Queens Of TV' And Here's What Happened Next

Kapil Sharma has played host to several renowned names on his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Latest on the list of celebrities to be enthralled by Kapil's wit and humour are some of the biggest names of Indian television. The actor-comedian on Thursday has shared two selfies in which he is seen with actresses Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi, Urvashi Dholakia and Anita Hassanandani. Also seen in the selfies are his co-stars Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti. Along with the picture, Kapil Sharma said, “It was lovely meeting with all my colleagues and the queens of tv after so many years on our set, what a laugh riot it was, thank you Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi, Urvashi Dholakia and Anita Hassanandani for this beautiful episode [heart emoji]. Lots of love and best wishes always.”

Replying to the post, Anita Hassanandani dropped a heart emoji. Ankita Lokhande thanked Kapil and said, “Thank you Kapil Sharma for having all of us.”

In another video shared recently, Kapil Sharma was seen dancing to the song Dil Deewana from the film Maine Pyar Kiyaalongside actress Bhagyashree, who also starred in the original film alongside Salman Khan. Sharing the video, he said, “Dil Deewana... had a riot shooting for this one.”

On the work front, Kapil Sharma received great reviews for his lead role in the movie Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das. Speaking about why she chose the comedian for the role, the director said, “I had not seen Kapil Sharma's show, so I did not know much about him. But one day my eyes fell on a video of Kapil which was from an award show. When I saw that clip, I felt like aam aadmi ki tarah hai. His languages and gestures speak of a common man's mannerisms.”

Here's a glimpse of Kapil Sharma in the film.

Zwigato was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala, before its release in India.