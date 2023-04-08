ICYMI: What Kapil Sharma's Birthday Celebrations Looked Like With Kids Trishaan, Anayra By His Side

Kapil Sharma with his kids. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

Kapil Sharma has shared an adorable video featuring his children - Trishaan and Anayra - on Instagram on Saturday. The clip, recorded on the occasion of his birthday, featured Kapil and the little munchkins planting a tree. The comedian celebrated his 42nd birthday on April 2. In the clip, Kapil can be heard saying, “It's a tradition to plant a tree every year on his birthday. This time, the day is all the more special because my kids are going to help me to do it.” We can see the little ones keep a check on their dad. Moments later, they are seen helping him water the plant. Cuteness overloaded, did we hear? Kapil Sharm and family celebrated his birthday in Palampur, Himachal; Pradesh. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Wherever I am on my birthday, I always plant a tree, but this time it was so special bcoz my kids were helping me n they said one more tree, so we planted two trees in beautiful #palampur#himachalpradesh posting this video so that more people get inspire to do the same #plantatree#savetheenvironment#savetheworld.”

Replying to the post, Sana Khan dropped red heart emojis. Actress Nargis Fakhri followed suit.



Kapil Sharma was seen in the recently released Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das. The film traces the life of a food delivery executive played by Kapil. At the time of introducing his character to the world, Kapil wrote, “Witness Kapil Sharma embracing the character of Manas and making the most of it. Here's a small glimpse of what happened behind the scenes in Manas' life.”



Zwigato also starred Shahana Goswami in the lead. The film was released on March 17. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “The male protagonist is Manas Mahto (Kapil Sharma cast in a role that one would hardly believe is cut out for him), a food delivery boy who strays into the profession after losing the job of a factory floor supervisor. His soul-crushing routine hinges on numbers, timings and ratings that, as Manas laments, has reduced him to a machine.”