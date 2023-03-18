Zwigato Box Office Collection Day 1: Kapil Sharma's Film Gets A 'Dull' Start At Rs 42 Lakh

Kapil Sharma in Zwigato. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

Nandita Das' Zwigato had an underwhelming start at the box office. The film that features Kapil Sharma in the lead role, managed to collect merely Rs 42 lakh on its opening day on Friday. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's box office report on Twitter and he wrote: "Released at limited screens [409] and shows, Zwigato puts up a dull score on Day 1... The word of mouth is positive, but it needs to convert into footfalls over the weekend... Fri Rs 42 lakh India biz."

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

Released at limited screens [409] and shows, #Zwigato puts up a dull score on Day 1... The word of mouth is positive, but it needs to convert into footfalls over the weekend... Fri 42 lacs. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/WAgPXpGK09 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2023

Kapil Sharma'sZwigato clashed with Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway at the box office. The film performed slightly better than Zwigato at the box office and it collected Rs 1.27 crore on Friday, reported Taran Adarsh.

Riding on glowing word of mouth, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway picked up momentum as Day 1 progressed... Fri 1.27 cr [535 screens]... Biz on Sat and Sun crucial, needs to grow multifold/jump for a healthy weekend total. #India biz. #MCVNpic.twitter.com/YWmXEKqh5c — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2023

Zwigato opened to stellar reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote this about Kapil Sharma's performance: "The male protagonist is Manas Mahto (Kapil Sharma cast in a role that one would hardly believe is cut out for him), a food delivery boy who strays into the profession after losing the job of a factory floor supervisor. His soul-crushing routine hinges on numbers, timings and ratings that, as Manas laments, has reduced him to a machine."

Zwigato, featuring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala before releasing in theatres.