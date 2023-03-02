Kapil Sharma Asked Fans How They Liked The Trailer Of Zwigato. What They Said

A still from the video. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

Actor-comic Kapil Sharma's new film Zwigatohas been making all the right noises from the first look of the project. The film, directed by Nandita Das, premiered in South Korea at the 27th Busan International Film Festival last year in October. On Wednesday, the trailer of the film was released in Mumbai with lead actors Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami and director Nandita Das in attendance. On Thursday, Kapil Sharma shared several behind-the-scenes visuals from the trailer launch event. In it, the team is seen interacting with each other and the media. Sharing the video, Kapil Sharma wrote: “How is the #zwigato trailer guys ? Did you like it? Please let me know in comments.”

In response to the video, fans and colleagues of Kapil Sharma showered praise on the actor. Actress and entrepreneur Guunjan Vikkas Manaktala said: “So so happy for you, bhaiya. You are just perfect in it,” with heart and heart-eye emojis. Philanthropist Chinu Kwatra wrote: “Paaji, you rocked it. You are the brightest star of the Universe. Totally a versatile personality.” Several fans also appreciated the trailer. One follower said: “Superb trailer. Congratulations.” Another wrote: “We are waiting for your movie and are also very excited.”

At the trailer launch, Kapil Sharma said that his character as a food delivery person in Zwigato would not disappoint fans. Known for his repartee and observational humour as a stand-up artist, Kapil Sharma said that he wants to present other aspects of his personality through the Nandita Das film. “I do comedy 2 hours a day on my show, but I'm not like that for 24 hours. There are several facets to my personality, which I'd like to show. I don't think there will be any disappointment among fans as they'll also be keen to see what new I'm bringing to the table," he said.

Speaking about the response to the film at the 27th Busan International Film Festival last year, Kapil Sharma said: "After watching the film, people were crying there, and they didn't even know that I'm known for comedy. So, I don't think there'll be any disappointment.”

Kapil Sharma also shared that his past experiences played an important role in how he resonated with the script. He explained: “I used to work at Coca-Cola. We all do small jobs here and there when we first come to Mumbai. The product was transported in trucks. There were no apps back then. But, when Nandita ma'am came to me and told me what all difficulties delivery guys face, I could relate to that story a lot.”

Revealing how Nandita Das and Kapil Sharma came to collaborate on the movie, the actor added: “I asked her (Nandita Das), 'Why me?' I didn't know whether to take her answer as a compliment or an insult. She replied, 'Even if global star Shah Rukh Khan would have agreed to do the film, I'd have not taken him, but chosen you because you have such a common face, it can fit anywhere in a crowd'.”

Zwigato has been produced by Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. The film will release in theatres on March 17.