Bihar SSC Graduate Level 4 Notification 2025 Released For 1,481 Vacancies, Check Details

BSSC Graduate Level 4 Notification 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the official notification for the 4th Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (CGL 4) on August 5, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,481 vacancies for various graduate-level posts in departments across the state. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Among the advertised posts are Assistant Branch Officer, Planning Assistant, Junior Statistical Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Auditor, and Auditor in Cooperative Societies.

The application process begins on August 18, 2025. The last date for registration, submission of the application form, and payment of the application fee is September 17, 2025.

To be eligible, candidates must hold a graduation degree. Some posts may have additional qualifications, which are detailed in the official notification. The age limit as of August 1, 2025, is 37 years for general category male candidates and 40 years for general category female candidates, as well as for candidates from OBC, BC, SC, and ST categories.

Candidates are required to pay an examination fee based on their category. General category, Backward Class, and Extremely Backward Class male candidates must pay Rs. 540. Women of all categories, SC/ST candidates from Bihar, and candidates with disabilities must pay Rs. 135. Candidates from outside Bihar, irrespective of gender or category, must pay Rs. 540.

As per the selection process, if more than 40,000 applications are received, a preliminary examination will be conducted. This exam may be held in multiple phases if needed. In such cases, normalization will be used to prepare the results. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main examination in a ratio of five times the number of available vacancies. A separate notification will be issued for the main examination.

The preliminary exam will be objective in nature and will include questions from general studies, general science and mathematics, and mental ability.

To apply, candidates need to visit bssc.bihar.gov.in, complete the new registration process, log in using the credentials provided, fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form. It is advised to keep a printout of the application for future reference.

The detailed notification, including post-wise eligibility and instructions, is available on the official website. Candidates should read it carefully before applying.

