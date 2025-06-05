Bihar Staff Selection Commission Field Assistant Exam Scheduled For July 11, Details Here

BSSC Field Assistant 2025: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will be conducting the exam for the post of Field Assistant (Agriculture Department) on July 11, 2025. The admit card for the same will be provided to the registered candidates a few days before the exam. Once the exam has been conducted, candidates will be able to check their result on the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted offline, in Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) mode, to fill a total of 201 vacancies.
BSSC Field Assistant Exam: How To Check Your Result?
- Visit the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.
- Under the Notice board, search for Post-Field Assistant (Agriculture Department) Result. Click on the link.
- A new page will open.
- Enter your login credentials.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
BSSC Field Assistant Exam: Category-Wise Vacancies Available
Category Vacancy Available
General Category 79
Economically Weaker Section 20
Backward Classes (Male) 21
Backward Classes (Female) 07
Economically Backward Classes (EBC) 37
Scheduled Caste (SC) 35
Scheduled Tribes (ST) 02
The application process for the post of Field Assistant (Agriculture Department) was closed on May 21, 2025.