Bihar Field Assistant Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For 201 Posts, Check Details

Bihar Field Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Field Assistants. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 201 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in, once the registration window opens.

Bihar Field Assistant Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Starting date of online application: April 25, 2025

Last date to fill online application: May 23, 2025

Bihar Field Assistant Recruitment 2025: Examination Fee

Male candidates belonging to the General Category/Backward Class/Extremely Backward Class: Rs 540

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (for permanent residents of Bihar): Rs 135

For all categories of disabled (same as SC/ST): Rs 135

All categories of women (only for permanent residents of Bihar): Rs 135

For all categories of candidates (male/female) from outside the state of Bihar: Rs 540

The official notification reads: "Eligibility to appear in the examination will be determined by the Commission, whose decision shall be final. Candidates who receive an Admit Card from the Commission will be deemed eligible. Any attempt by a candidate to influence the selection process through unauthorised means, misrepresentation, or other unfair methods will result in the cancellation of their candidature."

Bihar Field Assistant Recruitment 2025: Pay Scale

The pay scale for the Bihar Field Assistant post is Rs 5200-20200 with a Grade Pay of Rs 1900.

Bihar Field Assistant Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the "Bihar Field Assistant Recruitment 2025" link

Step 3. Register using a valid mobile number and email ID

Step 4. Fill in the required details

Step 5. Upload scanned documents

Step 6. Pay the application fee online and submit the form

Step 7. Save the application form and take a hard copy for future reference