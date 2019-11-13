BSSC Stenographer admit card for November 24 will be released today at bssc.bih.nic.in.

The BSSC or Bihar Staff Selection Commission will release the BSSC Stenographer admit card today (i.e. on November 13) online. The admit card will be released on the official website, bssc.bih.nic.in. The registration process for this BSSC Stenographer recruitment was held from March 11 to April 24 this year for the actual notification released in 2016. According to a latest BSSC notification, the recruitment exam will be held on November 24, 2019.

The written exam will be held in various centres to be set in Patna district from 10.00 am to 12.15 pm on November 24.

If any of the candidates find mistakes regarding the particulars mentioned on their BSSC Stenographer admit card, they may approach the Commission office to make corrections, according to an official notification.

The Commission is recruiting 326 Stenographer through this hiring process.

The selection process will consist of a written exam. Based on marks in the written exam, candidates would be called for a typing test. Typing test is only qualifying in nature and candidates who qualify in the typing test will be shortlisted on the basis of marks scored in written exam.

The application for this BSSC Stenographer recruitment was invited from candidates who must have passed intermediate from a recognized board of education.

The applicant should also know stenography and computer typing and must have basic computer/word processing knowledge.

The lower age limit for the registration was 18 years and upper age limit was 37 years for general category male candidates, 40 years for general category female candidates/ BC and OBC candidates, and 42 years for SC/ST category candidates.

