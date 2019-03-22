BSSC To Close Stenographer Application On March 30

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) application for stenographer recruitment will end in about a week. The last date to apply for 326 Stenographer vacancies is March 30, 2019. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment earlier do not need to apply again. The selection of candidates for the post will be done on the basis of a written examination and aptitude test. Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply for the recruitment through the link provided on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must have passed intermediate from a recognized board of education.

The applicant should also know stenography and computer typing and must have basic computer/word processing knowledge.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 37 years for general category male candidates, 40 years for general category female candidates/ BC and OBC candidates, and 42 years for SC/ST category candidates.

Application Process

The link to apply online for stenographer recruitment is available on the official BSSC website (www.bssc.bih.nic.in).

The application fee is Rs. 600 for General/BC/OBC category candidates and candidates from outside Bihar. The application fee is Rs. 150 for SC/ST candidates from Bihar and PwD category candidates.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of a written exam. Based on marks in the written exam, candidates would be called for a typing test. Typing test is only qualifying in nature and candidates who qualify in the typing test will be shortlisted on the basis of marks scored in written exam.

