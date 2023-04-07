Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha's Post For Her Padma Shri Mom Is Everything. It's OK To Cry

Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha. (courtesy: rashathadani)

Actor Raveena Tandon received a Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award from President Draupadi Murmu at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Wednesday evening. A few days later, Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani's daughter Rasha, 18, has shared a lovely note for her mom. Rasha posted pictures of herself and her mother and she wrote in her note: "The Padma Shree award, one of the most prestigious awards of the republic of India. What a year this has been for you. You keep saying it's Nana's doing, that he's helping you achieve what you're achieving, and I don't doubt that, but it's also all your hard work. You deserve all the success, love and respect you're receiving. I couldn't be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people of our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace and kindness inspires Ranbir and I to work harder and to be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can't wait to see what you do next."

Raveena Tandon responded to her daughter's note with these words in the comments section of Rasha's post: "Thank you my baby! You made my day! Nothing more rewarding than when I looked at your faces, papa, you and Ranbir, beaming with pride, when I walked back to my seat. Nothing better than seeing the joy and receiving the congratulations from all my friends, well wishers and loved ones. It makes this moment all worth."

Read Rasha's post here:

Earlier this week, Raveena Tandon shared pictures from the Padma Awards ceremony and she wrote: "A day of love and celebrations #padmashri #23."

"Thankyou all for the love and honour. Thankyou for your blessings papa, mami and mom. #padmashri," she wrote in a separate post from the ceremony.

In terms of work, Raveena Tandon was last seen in the super hit KGF: Chapter 2, co-starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt. She made her web-series debut in 2021 with the critically acclaimed Aranyak.

Raveena Tandon made her acting debut with the 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool. She has featured in films like Dilwale, Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Gharwali Baharwali, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja and Anari No 1, to name a few.