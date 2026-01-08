<i>Parasakthi</i> Gets 23 Edits From Censor Board, Certificate Expected Today Amid <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Row

Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi is yet to receive a clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As per the latest update, the certificate for Parasakthi will, in all likelihood, be issued today. The CBFC had asked for 23 edits, and the film was reviewed yesterday, January 7.

What Happened Before This

Earlier, sources told NDTV that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Chennai had asked director Sudha Kongara to remove certain scenes and dialogues related to the anti-Hindi agitation shown in the film.

Industry sources also said that Sudha Kongara has approached the Revising Committee of the CBFC in Mumbai. The director was reportedly concerned that the suggested cuts could impact the storyline and alter its historical context. However, neither the filmmaker nor the producer, Dawn Pictures, has released an official statement on the matter.

About Parasakthi

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela (in her Tamil debut), is gearing up for a grand release on January 10. The film features music by GV Prakash Kumar and is said to be a historical drama set in 1960s Madras, depicting the socio-political climate of Tamil Nadu during the anti-Hindi agitations. Sivakarthikeyan reportedly plays a college student actively involved in these protests.

Media reports suggest that Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi tells the story of student leader M. Rajendran, who lost his life during the demonstrations. The film is described as a powerful narrative of brotherhood, student activism, patriotism, and the fight for linguistic identity, with strong socio-political undertones.

The Sivakarthikeyan starrer was initially scheduled for release on January 14 but was advanced to January 10. Dawn Pictures confirmed the change in an official statement on X on December 22, saying, "We wish to inform the media and audiences that the release of Parasakthi has been preponed to 10 January 2026 (sic)."

The producer added that the decision was made due to "sustained demand from theatrical stakeholders" and to "maximise its theatrical potential" during the festive season. Expectations are high as Parasakthi marks Sivakarthikeyan's 25th film. The film is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 150 crore.

Jana Nayagan Row

The highly anticipated release of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has been postponed in India, just before its scheduled theatrical release on January 9. The announcement was made by KVN Productions.

The delay comes amid a dispute over the film's certification. On Wednesday, the Madras High Court reserved its order on the release and directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to form a new committee to review the movie.



Also Read: Vijay's Fans Tear Down Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi Posters At Jana Nayagan Trailer Launch Event In Madurai