Koffee With Karan 8: How Ajay Devgn Tunes Out Kajol And Ranveer Singh - 'It's An Art'

Kajol and Ajay Devgn at a party. (courtesy: Kajol)

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are the latest guests on Koffee With Karan season 8 and needless to say, the BFFs were unapologetically candid and charismatic on the couch. Superstar Ajay Devgn, who is married to actress Kajol, spoke on a range of subjects – his humble beginnings, nepotism, family and superstardom. However, fans were in for a treat when Ajay opened up about Kajol [also one of host Karan Johar's closest friends in the industry] as well as Ajay's Suryavanshi co-star Ranveer Singh. It all starts with Karan Johar asking Ajay Devgn about fellow actor Ranveer Singh. Speaking about “the highly volatile” Ranveer Singh – who is a ball of energy on set and a stark contrast to the calm and quiet Ajay Devgn – Karan Johar asked, “He is the opposite of you, Ajay. How do you handle that?” “Either I shut him up or I shut my ear. After five minutes he realises that I am not listening to him," Ajay Devgn replied, causing Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty to burst into laughter.

Following up, Karan Johar asked, “Does that happen also with your wife sometimes,” given the fact that Kajol is famously talkative. “Most of the time. That is where I learnt it. It is an art," Ajay Devgn joked.

Speaking of Kajol, Karan Johar told Ajay Devgn, “If you [Ajay] are the mute sound, she [Kajol] is the high loud sound. Complete bang opposites of each other,” adding that the couple was great together when they came as guests the previous season. Listing similarities, KJo also said that like Ajay Devgn, Kajol is also a “home person and a family person”. When asked if Ajay Devgn is “amused” by Kajol's Instagram content, Ajay Devgn said, “Amused? I laugh and we have fights because then she says, ‘Come and pose' and I am like, ‘I hate pictures'.”

When asked why Ajay Devgn is not seen at Bollywood parties and award shows, the Singham actor said, “I've always been like this. Initially, people thought I'm arrogant but now they know I am like this. I have this discomfort I'd say, I would say of mingling with people and just chatting and talking. I would like to meet people but when it's personal and private and quiet. Otherwise, I feel very awkward. If I decide to also go out somewhere in the evening for a get-together, by evening, I start falling sick also (laughs). And, if I'm genuinely sick, Kajol will turn around and say, 'You're purposely doing it.'"

In the promo video also, Ajay Devgn is seen joking about Kajol. When asked what the most common reason for Kajol not talking to him would be, Ajay – with his trademark grin – said, “Waiting for that day.”

You can watch the promo here:

On the work front, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are collaborating in Singham Again, next. Kareena Kapoor plays the female lead in the film.