Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Ajay Devgn On Handling Ranveer Singh - 'Either I Shut Him Up Or I Shut My Ear'

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty on the show. (courtesy: YouTube)

Singham-duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will share the coffee couch on the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8. The promo of the episode is already out. Ajay Devgn, known for his reserved nature, can be seen giving witty replies to Karan Johar's bullets. Karan Johar introduced his guests as the "dynamic duo." Asked if he would overreact to success, Ajay Devgn can be seen smiling. The reply comes from Rohit Shetty. He can be heard saying, "I can talk about him and Salman Khan. If their movies are doing blockbusters, they are sitting outside their van and chilling. If their movies are not doing well, they are sitting outside their van and chilling. No issues."

Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh are a part of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Karan Johar asked Ajay Devgn how he handles Ranveer Singh, who is so opposite of him by nature? Probably the best line of the episode comes from Ajay Devgn - "Either I shut him up or I shut my ear." Asked about his sworn-in enemy in the industry, Ajay Devgn said, "Once upon a time it's you (referring to Karan Johar)." Given a situation where Kajol will stop talking to Ajay Devgn, the actor's prompt reply was, "Waiting for that day." Surely, Ajay Devgn won hearts with his replies.

In a rapid-fire session Rohit Shetty's go-to-answer was Ranveer Singh as the one who tends to change dialogues during a take, experiences meltdowns before difficult scenes, and goes bonkers at the wrap party.

Sharing the promo on his Instagram feed, Karan Johar wrote, "This dynamic duo is bringing their signature 'explosive' fun to the koffee couch this week! Catch Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty on the latest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8." Take a look at here:

Ajay Devgn revealed the poster from Singham Again featuring his face juxtaposed with that of a roaring lion a few months back. Ajay captioned the post, "He is mighty, he is power, he is danger. He is strength. Singham will roar again - Singham Again ." Meanwhile, filmmaker Rohit Shetty wrote, "Sher aatank machaata hai, aur zakhmi sher tabaahi! Everyone's favourite cop, Bajirao Singham is back (Lion creates terror, and wounded lion destruction! Everyone's favourite cop, Bajirao Singham is back)." Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff are the new entrants to the cop universe.

Speaking of Koffee With Karan 8, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor were the guests on the last episode.