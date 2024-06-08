Just A Regular Day On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Set, Featuring OG Rohit Shetty And A Helicopter Stunt

Rohit Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: itsrohitshetty)

When we talk about the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, it's hard to imagine it without its iconic host, Rohit Shetty. The acclaimed director has been hosting the show for 10 years and is back with another season filled with daring stunts. On Friday, Rohit Shetty shared a photo on Instagram, where he is seen performing a stunt involving a helicopter. In his caption, Rohit Shetty reflected on his journey as the host of the reality show. He wrote, “Shooting For Another Season Of Khatron Ke Khiladi In Romania Its Been 10 Years Hosting This Show Thank You For The Love You All Have Given Me And This Show All These Years.” He also added a red heart, hug, and folded hands emojis to the caption.

After Rohit Shetty shared this post, many contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shared their reactions in the comment section. Actor Arjit Taneja wrote, “Sirr,” accompanied by red heart emojis. Actress Archana Gautam commented, “Wow superb sir.” Aishwarya Sharma simply said, “Rohit Sir.” Rohit Bose Roy added, “Miss me!!” Not just former contestants, family and friends also reacxted to the post. Rohit Shetty's sister, Mehek Shetty, wrote, “You deserve it all”, while Jacqueline Fernandez wished him all the best for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Check out the post below:

In addition to hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Rohit Shetty is all set to release his next film Singham Again. A star-studded affair,Singham Again has Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor playing prominent roles. A few days ago, Rohit Shetty shared a BTS video from the sets of Singham Again on Instagram. “Had the most amazing and emotional schedule. Thank you for the tremendous love Kashmir,” he wrote in the caption.

Singham Again will be released in cinemas on November 15.