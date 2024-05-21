Akshay Kumar On Son Aarav: 'He Doesn't Want To Be A Part Of Cinema'

Akshay Kumar with Aarav. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar, in a recent interaction with Shikhar Dhawan, on his new chat show Dhawan Karenge, revealed that his son Aarav has no plans of exploring a career in the Hindi cinema. Akshay Kumar said on the show, "My son Aarav is studying at the university in London. He left home at the age of 15. He was always fond of studying and wanted to stay alone. It was his decision to move even though I didn't want him to go. However, I could not stop him because I left my home at the age of 14." He added, "He does his own laundry, he is a good cook, does the utensils and doesn't even want to buy expensive clothes. In fact, he goes to a second-hand store, Thrifty, to buy clothes because he doesn't believe in wastage."

Talking about Aarav's career plans, Akshay Kumar said, "We never forced him to do anything, he is interested in fashion, he doesn't want to be a part of cinema. He came to me and said that I don't want to do films. I said this is your life, do what you want to do."

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for over 23 years. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. The couple are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Akshay Kumar's line up of film includes Welcome 3 (titled Welcome To The Jungle), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Housefull 5. He will also feature in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.