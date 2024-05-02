Akshay Kumar vs Arshad Warsi: Will The Real Jolly LLB Stand Up?

Arshad and Akshay in a still from the video. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Keeping up with the curious case of the original Jolly LLB. The question is - who is the real Jolly? So, on Thursday, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi shared a collab video, where it is revealed that Jolly LLB 3 shoot has begun. The video begins with Arshad Warsi, who featured in the first installment of the film, introducing himself. He says, "Jagdeesh Tyagi urf Jolly BA LLB. Duplicate se savdhaan (Beware of the duplicate). The video then transitions to Akshay Kumar, who featured in the second part of the Jolly LLB series of films and he says, "Jagdeeshwar Mishra, BA LLB. Original Jolly, Lucknow wale." The clip ends with Saurabh Shukla simply holds a slate that has "Jolly LLB 3 Shoot begins" written on it.

Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi wrote on Instagram, "Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. (Don't know who is the original and who is the duplicate). But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride! Stay with me. Jai Mahakaal #JollyLLB3." In the comments section, Tabu wrote, "Can't wait." Another user wrote, "OMG This is gonna be so fun." Another Instagram user added, "Can't wait for this."

Which Jolly good fellow are you rooting for? Check out the post here:

In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2, a sequel to Jolly LLB, which released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part.