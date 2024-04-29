Aftab Shivdasani Onboards Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle: 'Thank You Awara'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aftabshivdasani)

Aftab Shivdasani and Akshay Kumar, who created a laugh riot with Vikram Bhatt's Awara Paagal Deewana in the year 2002, are all set to recreate the on screen magic once again. On Sunday, the Grand Masti star shared a goofy picture of himself and Akshay and thanked the star as he confirmed joining Ahmed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle. Aftab shared a quirky collage of himself and Akshay Kumar from the sets of Awara Paagal Deewanaand Welcome To The Jungle. He also posted a clap shot of the Ahmed Khan directorial. Alongside the post, he wrote, "First Photo taken 16 years apart (2008 & 2024). As you can see, nothing has changed. Thank you ‘Awara' for ‘welcome'-ing this ‘Deewana' to this ‘Paagal' Jungle."

On his 56th birthday (September 9) last year, Akshay Kumar announced the third installment of the Welcome franchise with a fun video. Ahmed Khan is directing the film. The video features Akshay Kumar and the gang performing an acapella routine. Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (It's a gift to me and you all). If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. Welcome 3." Take a look:

Welcome 3 has a huge cast. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, to name a few. Welcome released in 2007. Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar headlined the film. Anees Bazmee directed the film.