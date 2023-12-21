Welcome 3 BTS: Akshay Kumar On A Horse, Sanjay Dutt On A Bike

Akshay shared this image. (courtesy: AkshayKumar)

Akshay Kumar shared a fun video from the sets of Welcome To The Jungle to welcome co-star Sanjay Dutt to the shoot. Akshay Kumar shared a reel video on his social media feed. In the reel, we can see Akshay Kumar riding on a horse while Sanjay Dutt follows him on a bike. Incidentally, the first film of the Welcome franchise, Welcome, completed 16 years today. Mentioning that, Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption, "What a lovely coincidence that we celebrate 16 years of Welcome today while I am shooting for the franchise's third part WelcomeToTheJungle. And it's wonderful to welcome Sanju Baba in this one. What do you think?" Fans showered love on Akshay Kumar's post. An Instagram user wrote, "This is going to surprise with its box office collection." Another user wrote, "Real action hero, now and always." Take a look:

Akshay Kumar started the shoot of Welcome 3 with a bang a couple of weeks back. Akshay Kumar shared a BTS video from the sets. In the reel, we can see Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor walking on a tight rope. Akshay Kumar can be seen losing his balance after a few minutes and falling off the rope. He wrote in the caption, "Absolute madness of masti begins as we start the shoot of WelcomeToTheJungle. Will need your wishes for this rollercoaster full of all things fun and crazy." Take a look:

On his 56th birthday (September 9), Akshay Kumar announced the third installment of the Welcome franchise with a fun video. Ahmed Khan is directing the film. The video features Akshay Kumar and the gang performing an acapella routine. Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (It's a gift to me and you all). If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. Welcome 3." Take a look:

Welcome 3 has a huge cast. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, to name a few.

Welcome released in 2007. Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar headlined the film. Anees Bazmee directed the film.