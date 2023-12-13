Presenting Akshay Kumar's World Of 'Absolute Madness' - Welcome 3 Shoot Begins

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: Akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar and the gang began the shoot ofWelcome 3 on a high note on Wednesday. Akshay Kumar shared a BTS video from the sets. In the reel, we can see Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor walking on a tight rope while a woman can be seen commanding the actors to perform the task. Akshay Kumar can be seen losing his balance after a few minutes and falling off the rope. He wrote in the caption, "Absolute madness of masti begins as we start the shoot of #WelcomeToTheJungle. Will need your wishes for this rollercoaster full of all things fun and crazy." Lara Dutta, who acts in the film, wrote in the comments section, "Le Gooooo!!" Take a look at the post here:

Welcome 3has a huge cast. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma and Vrihi Kodvara.

On his 56th birthday (September 9), Akshay Kumar announced the third installment of the Welcome franchise with a fun video. Ahmed Khan is directing the film. The video features Akshay Kumar and the gang performing an acapella routine. Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (It's a gift to me and you all). If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. Welcome 3." Take a look:

Welcome released in 2007. Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar headlined the film. The second part of the franchise, titled Welcome Back, released in 2015. Both the movies were directed by Anees Bazmee.