Welcome 3 Announcement: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani And Others - It's A Party

A still from Welcome 3 video. (courtesy: YouTube)

As his 56th birthday present, Akshay Kumar decided to surprise his fans with a film announcement on Saturday and not just any film. The actor announced the third installment of his comedy film series Welcome. It can't get better than this, right? But it does because the cast of the film couldn't be more stellar. The video features Akshay Kumar and gang performing acapella routine. Oh, the gang in question includes Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma and Vrihi Kodvara. Phew!

Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (Have given a birthday gift to myself and you all). If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. Welcome 3."

Check out the Welcome 3 announcement video here:

The film, titled Welcome To The Jungle, has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A Nadiadwallah. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 20, 2024. The film has been directed by Ahmed Khan.

The first installment of Welcome released in 2007 and the second part Welcome Back released in 2015. Both the movies were directed by Anees Bazmee.