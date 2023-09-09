Ajay Devgn's ROFL Birthday Wish For Akshay Kumar: 'Kabhi Helicopter Se Latak Ke...'

Ajay Devgn with Akshay Kumar. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Folks, it's Akshay Kumar's birthday. The actor turns 56 today. Akshay Kumar kickstarted the day by visiting the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to seek the almighty's blessings. He was accompanied by Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, son Aarav, and niece Naomika Saran. Meanwhile, wishes are pouring in from all corners of the world. The best one is certainly from his good friend Ajay Devgn. The actor shared a photograph of himself and the birthday boy on X (formerly Twitter). FYI: The still is from Akshay's film Sooryavanshi. With a subtle hint to Sooryavanshi and a shout-out to Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Mission Raniganj, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Kabhi helicopter se latak ke, kabhi coal mine mein ghuske [Sometimes he is hanging from the helicopter, sometimes he gets inside a coal mine]... If you are in need of rescue, contact Akshay Kumar. Wishing you success for all your missions this year brother. Happy Birthday!”

Kabhi helicopter se latak ke, kabhi coal mine mein ghuske... If you are in need of rescue, contact @akshaykumar ????



Wishing success for all your missions this year brother. Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/TM2Ku6kOxz — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 9, 2023

Ajay Devgn's helicopter remark is not a surprise to those who have watched Sooryavanshi. During the shooting of the Rohit Shetty directorial, Akshay Kumar also shared glimpses of him "casually hanging" off a helicopter. Sharing the pic, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Casually hanging off a helicopter... Just another day on the sets of Sooryavanshi. Do not try this on your own. All stunts are performed under expert supervision."

Casually hanging, off a helicopter...just another day on the sets of #Sooryavanshi ????



P.S. Do NOT try this on your own, all stunts are performed under expert supervision ???????? pic.twitter.com/0zeDLeks5q — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2019

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar have co-starred in five films so far, the latest being the 2021 release Sooryavanshi. Their first film together was Suhaag, which was released in 1994. They went on to work in Khakee (2004) and Insan (2005). As part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, the two actors also made a special appearance in Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's Simmba (2018)

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's most recent box office outing was OMG 2. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. His upcoming projects include Mission Raniganj, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Tiger Shroff.