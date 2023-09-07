Mission Raniganj Teaser: Akshay Kumar Sets Out To Save Lives

Akshay in a still from the teaser. (Courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

The teaser of Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganjis out on Thursday as promised. The teaser begins with a deadly night of November 13, 1989 in Raniganj coalfield. Miners are busy with their work. All of a sudden the coalfield gets flooded and the miners are running to save their lives. Akshay Kumar's character says, "If one man is alive there, he pins his hope on us." The flood scenes are shown in jump-cut shots. The rest of the teaser shows Akshay's preparations to save the marooned lives. Parineeti Chopra is shown in one scene though her character is not revealed. The teaser ends with a close-up of Akshay Kumar, emerging from water. Sharing the teaser Akshay wrote in the caption, "In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives!#MissionRaniganjTeaser out now. Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October."

Akshay Kumar revealed the brand new posters and a motion poster of the movie on Wednesday. The film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. Akshay shared a motion poster of the film and wrote in the caption, "In 1989, one man achieved the impossible! Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow!" The story is based on a real incident. In the poster, Akshay can be seen playing a Punjabi character.

Akshay Kumar's film was previously titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue. Now the film is titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Mission Raniganj showcases the story of late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who led the heroic coal mine rescue mission and helped the miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.

Mission Raniganj features Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, Omkar Das Manikpur.