Akshay Kumar's New Film Trolled For Replacing India With Bharat In Title

Akshay Kumar in the film. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar shared new posters of his upcoming project Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, for which he is being massively trolled. Akshay Kumar's film was previously titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue. The film's title change comes amid the ongoing controversy over the India to Bharat renaming buzz. It began with President Droupadi Murmu's dinner invite to G20 delegates that read "President of Bharat" instead of India. The Internet has been divided since then and Akshay Kumar's film title change just contributed to the ongoing row.

X (earlier called Twitter) users posted screenshots of the previous posters that were posted by Akshay Kumar (now been deleted), which had the word India instead of Bharat. A section of the Internet questioned the existence of Akshay Kumar's previous tweet pertaining to the film, in which the term India was used instead of Bharat. "Ye tweet kahan gaya (Where did this tweet go)?" a user asked.

Another X user asked the actor, "Aapki agli movie ka name BHARAT to nahin Akki bhai (Is the name of your next film Bharat)?"

In 1989, one man achieved the impossible!



Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October.

Teaser out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/J0vFVq2v96 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 6, 2023

Another user resorted to humour and shared a still from Mr Kumar's Bhagam Bhag, which is also a popular meme template. "Bharat," the user simply wrote adding the meme.

Akshay Kumar was granted Indian citizenship on India's Independence Day this year. However, memes about his former Canadian citizenship seem to be never ending.

Isse pehle tweet mai India likh diya tha canadian isliye delete kardiya tha ab bharat likha hai movie fir bhi disaster hi hoga — @iamSrkFollower) September 6, 2023

It wasn't just the switch of the words in the poster that Akshay Kumar was trolled for. A section of the Internet flagged the editing in one of the posters of the film. In one of the posters, a few faces have been pasted multiple times.

A user took the trouble to highlight the oopsie in the poster.

Another poster echoing similar thoughts emerged.

Mission Raniganj showcases the story of late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who led the heroic coal mine rescue mission and helped the miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.

Mission Raniganj also features Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, Omkar Das Manikpur. The film has been directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The film is slated to release on October 6. Akshay Kumar was last seen in OMG 2with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.