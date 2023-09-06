Mission Raniganj First Look: Akshay Kumar Appears As A Rescuer

Akshay in the poster. (Courtesy: AkshayKumar)

Akshay Kumar shared a motion poster and a few brand new posters from his upcoming reality-drama Mission Raniganj on Instagram on Wednesday. The film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. Parineeti Chopra will be seen alongside Akshay in the movie. Akshay shared a motion poster of the film and wrote in the caption, "In 1989, one man achieved the impossible! Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow!" The story is based on a real incident. In the poster, Akshay can be seen playing a Punjabi character.

Take a look at the post here:

In another post, Akshay shared a few posters from the film. In the posters, he looks intense. Akshay appears to be the rescuer who saved the lives of 65 miners trapped in a 350 feet deep tunnel. Akshay wrote in the caption, "Heroes don't wait for medals to do what's right! Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow!"

Take a look at the post here:

Parineeti Chopra also shared the posters on her feed. She wrote in the caption, "Ek abhinav mission, ek hero aur uski kahani...Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October.Teaser out tomorrow!"

Take a look at the post here:

Akshay Kumar was last seen in OMG 2. Amid Gadar wave at the box office, OMG 2 minted a handsome amount of money. Akshay and Parineeti worked together in Kesari (2019). Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, a biopic on the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Parineeti will be performing alongside Diljit Dosanjh.