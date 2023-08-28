OMG 2 Box Collection Day 17: Akshay Kumar's Film 'Shows Power Of Solid Content'

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 is having a great run at the box office despite facing tough competition from a bunch of films such asGadar 2, Dream Girl 2and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On the third weekend too, the film “continues to trend well”, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed in a tweet. In the post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Taran Adarsh said, “Despite getting impacted by #Gadar2 and #DreamGirl2, #OMG2 continues to trend well… The performance in Weekend 3 [on reduced screens/shows] demonstrates the power of solid content... [Week 3] Fri 2 cr, Sat 3.50 cr, Sun 4 cr. Total: ₹ 135.92 cr. #India biz.”

Despite getting impacted by #Gadar2 and #DreamGirl2, #OMG2 continues to trend well… The performance in Weekend 3 [on reduced screens / shows] demonstrates the power of solid content... [Week 3] Fri 2 cr, Sat 3.50 cr, Sun 4 cr. Total: ₹ 135.92 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/8YOy3q8ar8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2023

Previously, Taran Adarsh revealed OMG 2 closed week 1 with ₹85.05 crore. At the end of week 2, Taran Adarsh shared more details and wrote, “OMG2 displays STRONG LEGS in Week 2... A substantial chunk of its biz has come from multiplexes of major centres... A creditable total, considering it faced the onslaught of a #Typhoon called #Gadar2... [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr, Sat 10.53 cr, Sun 12.06 cr, Mon 3.70 cr, Tue 3.25 cr, Wed 3 cr, Thu 2.80 cr. Total: ₹ 126.42 cr. #India biz.”

The social drama received mixed responses from critics. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “The film is buoyed by lively performances that ring true, especially the ones by Pankaj Tripathi and Geeta Agrawal, who plays Kanti's befuddled and emotionally rattled wife Indumati. But the bright spots go abegging because OMG 2 is undermined by too many false steps that lead it astray…God's messenger in OMG is embodied by a flamboyant Akshay Kumar. The star's presence in the film is understandable. It enhances the box-office potential of the venture. But why Kanti Sharan Mudgal would need divine intervention to sort out his and his son's everyday problems in the real world is never clearly and convincingly established,” and gave the film 2 stars out of 5.

OMG 2 released on August 11 in theatres, clashing with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.