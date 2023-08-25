OMG 2 Box Office Collection Week 2: Akshay Kumar's Movie 'Displays Strong Legs'

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in a still from the movie. (Courtesy: TaranAdarsh)

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 put up "Strong legs" in week 2, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Amid Gadar 2 wave, OMG 2 registered an impressive score after week 2. The movie earned on Thursday over Rs 2 crore and the total earnings of the movie now stand at over Rs 126 crore. Taran Adarsh mentioned in his report that major business of the movie comes from multiplexes in major centres. OMG 2 closed week 1 with Rs 85.05 crore. The movie released on August 11 and it clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the box office.

"#OMG2 displays STRONG LEGS in Week 2... A substantial chunk of its biz has come from multiplexes of major centres... A creditable total, considering it faced the onslaught of a #Typhoon called #Gadar2... [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr, Sat 10.53 cr, Sun 12.06 cr, Mon 3.70 cr, Tue 3.25 cr, Wed 3 cr, Thu 2.80 cr. Total: ₹ 126.42 cr. #India biz," wrote Taran Adarsh. He also gave a detailed break down of the numbers.

OMG 2 opened to mixed reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "God's messenger in OMG is embodied by a flamboyant Akshay Kumar. The star's presence in the film is understandable. It enhances the box-office potential of the venture. But why Kanti Sharan Mudgal would need divine intervention to sort out his and his son's everyday problems in the real world is never clearly and convincingly established."

Directed by Amit Rai, it is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 2012 film OMG - Oh My God. The first installment presented the story of Kanji Lalji Mehta (played by Paresh Rawal), who files a case against God for the destruction of his shop in an earthquake.