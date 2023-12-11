In Akshay Kumar's 'Friendly' Volleyball Match, Bonus Players Were Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Drop everything and rush straight to Akshay Kumar's Instagram timeline. It is not every day that you get to see the actor play a game of volleyball with Bengal Warriors, one of the teams at the 10th edition of Pro Kabaddi League. Akshay, who co-owns the Kolkata-based franchise, has shared a video of the “friendly game” on Instagram. Akshay was joined by his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff, and Disha Patani. In the clip, the stars are seen showing top-notch dedication on the ground. The match took place before the beginning of Pro Kabaddi League season 10. FYI: The tournament kicked off on December 2. Along with the video, Akshay wrote, “Just before the beginning of the Pro Kabaddi League, got a chance to play a friendly game of volleyball with my Bengal warriors. Glad to see you guys shining in the league so far. Proud of #AamarWarriors. And it was double the fun when Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani joined in!! Guess karo hum jeete ya nahi? [Guess whether we won or not?].” Disha was the first one to drop a comment under the post. She dropped biceps emojis. Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff spoke on everyone's behalf when she wrote, “Obviously jeete!! [Obviously, you won].” The official page of Star Sports India commented, “Khiladiyo ka khiladi! [Player of the players].” Rahul Chaudhari, a Jaipur Pink Panthers player, dropped red hearts in the comment section.

Before this, Akshay Kumar shared a video of team Bengal Warriors on Instagram and said, “Halla bol and roar! Sending best wishes to my team Bengal Warriors for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League, go #AamarWarriors, have fun and make us proud!”

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is a remake of the superhit 1998 film of the same name, directed by David Dhawan. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also part of the film.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is jointly produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will also share the screen space in Rohit Shetty's much-awaited Singham Again. Recently, Akshay introduced Tiger Shroff's ACP Satya to the world.

“Welcoming my brother from another mother, Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya to the squad!” wrote Akshay alongside the first-look posters.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the third instalment of the Ajay Devgn-led Singham franchise will star Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

Up next, Akshay Kumar has Welcome To The Jungle with Disha Patani. Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt are also part of the project.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Mission Raniganj.