Arshad Warsi On Playing Circuit To Munna Bhai: 'It Was A Risk That I Took'

Circuit played by Arshad Warsi is undoubtedly one of the most loved characters of Bollywood. However, when the actor was asked if playing Circuit was a turning point in his life on the show Long Drive WithMr Faisu, Arshad Warsi said "It could have taken a wrong turn also." Elaborating, the Jolly LLB star said, "Yes. But it could have taken a wrong turn also. Tum dekho, woh role kya tha? Villain ke peeche chaar paanch lukhhe khade hote hai na, un mese mai ek tha. (You see, what was that role? I was among the 4-5 guys who roam around with the vilain) You tell me how many actors like those four guys do you remember?”

He continued, “It was a risk that I took. It was my destiny that I had Raju with me as a director and Sanju as my co actor. Vinod Chopra had clearly told me that I would be one of the four goons with slightly extra lines. He was very honest. I knew that Sanju was a very secure actor. He was never insecure and Raju had given me that freedom.”

Arshad Warsi also opened up about his bond with Sanjay Dutt. He said, “He is a great person. Very sweet. I find him very strong. He has gone through a lot of things. He is a very loving person. I get random messages from him. He sends ‘Bro, I miss you' or he calls and says, ‘Bro I am in Africa, do you want anything?'”

Arshad Warsi is popular for films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Dhamaal, to name a few. He made his digital debut with the series Asur.