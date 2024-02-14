Arshad Warsi's 25th Wedding Anniversary Wish For Maria Goretti: 'Made The Right Decision'

Arshad shared this image. (courtesy: ArshadWarsi)

Arshad Warsi wished his wife Maria Goretti with an adorable post on the occasion of their 25th wedding anniversary. Arshad shared a beautiful picture with Maria in which they can be seen posing adorably for the cameras. Arshad and Maria can be seen twinning in white as well. Arshad Warsi wrote in the caption, "Most important decision a man makes in his life is the woman he chooses to spend his life with - and I'm glad I made the right decision." Tagging Maria, he wrote, "Happy Anniversary Goretti." The comments section of Arshad's post drew love from fans as well. A fan wrote, "Long live musical lovers." Another fan wrote, "Beautiful." Another comment read, "She is stunning! Happy Anniversary you guys!" Take a look:

ICYDK, Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti registered their marriage ahead of their 25th anniversary. The couple, who got married on February 14 of 1999, registered their marriage in court on January 23 of this year. Speaking about registering their marriage after being married for two decades, Arshad told The Times Of India, "It crossed our minds, but we never thought that it was really important. But then we realised that it is important to do it when you have to deal with property matters and even after you are no more. We did it for the sake of the law. Otherwise, I feel as partners, if you are committed to each other, then that's all that matters."

Maria added during the same interview, "We had a court marriage because that was something we'd been wanting to do for some time now. We got married under the Special Marriage Act. Our kids could not attend it as we could not take them to the court. Just witnesses were allowed. We sat in those big chairs and laughed a lot. Yes, I married the same man for the third time! Who does that?"

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti are parents to a son Zeke Warsi and a daughter Zene Zoe Warsi. Arshad Warsi is popular for films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Dhamaal, to name a few. He made his digital debut with the series Asur. He has also been a part of series like Modern Love: Mumbai. Maria Goretti Warsi is a former MTV VJ. She has hosted several TV shows including Do It Sweet and I Love Cooking.