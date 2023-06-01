Arshad Warsi's Asur 2 Trailer Reviewed By Friend Sanjay Dutt: 'It's Absolutely Thrilling'

Image was posted on Twitter. (courtesy: SunilKu94764515)

Actor Sanjay Dutt was full of praises for his friend Arshad Warsi's web series Asur 2, the second season of which premiered today. The two actors, who have entertained the audience with the portrayal of their iconic friendship in the Munna Bhai franchise, also share a close bond off-screen and are often seen giving each other shout-outs on social media. On Thursday Sanjay Dutt did nothing different. The Dus actor put up a story on his Instagram, therefore, urging his fans to watch Arshad Warsi's web series Asur. He wrote, "Arshad Warsi showed me the trailer of Asur 2 and I loved it. It's thrilling, please watch Asur 2 on Jio Cinema."

Replying to Sanjay Dutt's kind words, Arshad Warsi replied, "Thank you so much brother...love you."

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt's post here:

Now see Arshad Warsi's reply:

On the personal front, a few weeks back, Sanjay Dutt remembered his late mother, actress Nargis on her 42nd death anniversary by posting an adorable picture from his childhood. In the picture, we can see the legendary actress Nargis sharing the frame with Sanjay Dutt and his younger sister Priya Dutt. Sharing the picture with his social media on his Instagram, the Munna Bhai star wrote, "Miss you, Maa! Your love and warmth continue to guide me every day, and I am forever grateful for the lessons you taught me." One of the first people to drop a comment on the post was the actor's wife Maanayata.

Take a look at the post here:

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt also uploaded a video consisting of photos of her mother on her Instagram feed. Sharing the video, she simply captioned it, "1/06/1929 - 3/05/1981."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in K.G.F: Chapter 2 and Shamshera. Next, he will be seen in Ghudchadi and Prithiviraj.