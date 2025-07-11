"Not Just For The Laughter But...":Gautam Adani On Why He Likes <i> Munna Bhai </i> Film

Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai M.B.B.S served as a reminder that "true healing goes far beyond surgery", Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Friday said, as he spoke about the movie that is one of his all-time favourites, "not just for the laughter, but for the message".

Mr Adani was speaking at the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery - Asia Pacific, when he shared an anecdote about his liking for the Sanjay Dutt-starrer movie.

"Let me share something personal. One of my all-time favourite films is Munna Bhai MBBS. Not just for the laughter, but for the message. Munnabhai was not just healing people with medicine; he was healing them with humanity. It reminded us all that true healing goes far beyond surgery," he said.

"One of my all-time favourite films is Munna Bhai MBBS. Not just for the laughter, but for the message. Munna Bhai was not just healing people with medicine; he was healing them with humanity. It reminded us all that true healing goes far beyond surgery. Healing is hope. Healing is humanity," he added.

Healing is hope and healing is humanity, the industrialist said. "As Munna Bhai said - be it a magic trick or a surgery - there is only one thing common in both, and that is, humanity," he said.

Mr Adani recalled the time when he made the bold decision of leaving for Mumbai at the age of 16. "I bought a second-class train ticket and left for Mumbai with no degree, no job, and no backup except a burning desire to define my own path. If you want something from your heart, then the whole universe becomes interested in introducing him to you," he said.

In Mumbai, he said, he began learning to "sort and polish diamonds". "Each stone I polished taught me patience, precision, and perseverance. My first deal with a Japanese buyer earned me Rs 10,000 in commission. The money never mattered. The moment did - because that was the moment when I realized that my beliefs would have to always outpace my doubts," he said.

"And that is the truth about entrepreneurship. It never begins with a grand vision. It begins with a spark of conviction," he added.

It begins with the courage to act, even when the future is uncertain, Mr Adani said. "And it begins with the willingness to dream alone and then walk alone, before others join the path," he added.

