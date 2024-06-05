Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Asim Riaz Poses With Contestants Amid Rumours Of Being Ousted From The Show

Aditi Sharma shared this image. courtesy: officialaditisharma)

Another day, another super amazing photo dump by Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 contestants. They have jetted off to Romania for the stunt-based reality show, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. In the joint post shared on Instagram, we can spot Aditi Sharma, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, Karanveer Mehra and Asim Riaz. They are seen having a blast in the European paradise. The side note read, “You all excited?” Well, what has caught the attention of fans is Asim Riaz's presence in the frame. For those who don't know, several reports claimed that Asim is no longer part of the show. It all started after Asim got into an ugly argument with Rohit Shetty. Asim was also engaged in a war of words with Shalin Bhanot. As per a Times Of India report, the makers had asked Asim to leave the show after his verbal clash with Rohit Shetty.

Now, let us take a look at the pictures shared on Instagram.

Asim Riaz has also shared some pictures from his day out on Instagram Stories. Here, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant is striking a cool pose for the lens. Don't miss his all-black OOTD. In the background, we can hear the track No Fear, sung by Asim himself.

The news comes days after a video of Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhanot on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 cropped up on X (formerly Twitter). It was shared by a fan page. The clip opens with Asim standing inside a moving bus and talking to his fellow contestants. He is dressed in an oversized sweatshirt and shorts. The text read, “#AsimRiaz with Shalin and Abhishek on KKK14 shoot !!”

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 is expected to premiere in July.