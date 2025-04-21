Rubina Dilaik Reacts As Husband Abhinav Shukla Receives Death Threats From Asim Riaz Fan

Abhinav Shukla has received a death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. The incident happened on Sunday (April 20) after he slammed former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz.

Asim Riaz, who recently appeared on Battleground, made a disrespectful comment about Rubina Dilaik. He claimed that the actress was unfit for her role as a judge in the fitness-based reality show.

Soon after the threat, Abhinav Shukla's wife, actress Rubina Dilaik, called out the perpetrator. She shared a screenshot of the threatening message on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "My silence is not my weakness! Don't test my patience.”

Earlier, Abhinav Shukla also posted a screengrab of the disturbing text on X. The actor received it on Instagram DM.

The message, sent by a person called Ankush Gupta, had a reference to the 2024 incident where bullets were fired outside Salman Khan's residence.

The English translation of the Hindi message read, “I'm from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. I know your address. Should I come over? Just like Salman Khan was shot at, I'll come to your house and shoot you with an AK-47."

Additionally, the sender also threatened Abhinav Shukla's family. The message read, “This is your last warning. Before you say anything about Asim, your name will be on the list. Lawrence Bishnoi is with Asim.”

Abhinav Shukla also uploaded a screen-recorded video of the perpetrator's Instagram profile. The actor revealed that the individual was supposedly based in Chandigarh.

Tagging the Chandigarh and Punjab police to his post, Abhinav Shukla wrote, “DEATH THREATS to my family! The person seems to be from Chandigarh/Mohali. Please act firmly and promptly. To anyone who recognises the person, please report."

DEATH THREATS to my family ! @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd @DgpChdPolice @ChdPol. Person seems to be from Chandigarh / Mohali . Please act firmly & promptly. To anyone who recognises the person plz report to @DGPPunjabPolice pic.twitter.com/XLkktoYUXa — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) April 20, 2025

According to a report by India Today, Asim Riaz was asked to leave Battleground following his heated argument with Rubina Dilaik.

“What seemed like a normal tiff slowly became a massive fight. Asim allegedly also insulted Rubina Dilaik, who intervened to sort out their differences. As things heated up, they all rushed to their vanity, calling off the shoot,” the sources close to the show were quoted as saying.

Battleground premiered on MX Player on April 5. Besides Rubina Dilaik, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame, Abhishek Malhan is also a judge.