Asim Riaz Drops Cryptic Post About Having 'No Partner' Months After His Breakup With Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's relationship has long been a subject of discussion for their fans, who eagerly await updates on their personal lives. However, on December 6, 2023, the couple shocked everyone after announcing their breakup, citing 'respective religious differences' as the reason. Nearly two months after their separation, Asim Riaz further fueled speculation with the release of his music video titled Chali Gai. Adding to the intrigue, Asim Riaz recently shared a cryptic note on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account that appears to allude to his ex-girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana. His message, "Some roads you have to take alone. No family, no friends, no partner. Just you and God," left followers speculating about the underlying meaning and its connection to their past relationship. A fan commented, "Move on bro." Another one wrote, "I hope you and Himanshi are doing fine. But bro, get over this."

some roads you have to take alone !

no family, no friends , no partner

Just you and God ! — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) March 5, 2024

In a previous statement on his X handle, Asim opened up about the breakup, revealing that both parties agreed to prioritise their respective religious beliefs. Acknowledging their "maturity and right to make such decisions in their 30s", he spoke about their mutual decision to part ways amicably. Asim also urged his fans to respect their privacy. He wrote, "Yes Indeed we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions and we made it. We've decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed i told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you to all to respect our privacy."

The former couple, who initially found love on Bigg Boss 13, was in a relationship for four years before parting ways.