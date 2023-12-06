Himanshi Khurana And Asim Riaz Breakup After 4 Years: 'No Hate Only Love'

Image was shared on x. (courtesy: mydurgeshshukla)

Himanshi Khurana announced the news of her breakup with Asim Riaz after 4 years of dating. On Wednesday, the singer-actor broke the news to her fans and followers on social media by sharing an official statement on her Instagram Stories. On her Instagram Stories, Himanshi wrote: "When we tried... But we could not find a solution for our life... You still love each other but luck is not supporting for happily ever after. No hate only love. That's called mature decision." Take a look at the post here:

She also posted an official statement on her X account, which read, "YES, We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy. Himanshi."

Himanshi was one of the celebrity contestants on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 alongside Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill. The duo started dating in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Asim and Himanshi have appeared together in several music videos such as Afsos Karoge,Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Kalla Sohna Nai. Himanshi is a singer and model who appears in Punjabi films. Her movies include Leather Life and Sadda Haq.