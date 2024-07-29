<i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 14</i>: Asim Riaz Slams Abhishek Kumar For Licking Shoes In <i>Bigg Boss</i>

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has just kicked off, and tensions are already running high among the contestants. The latest episode showcased a heated argument between former Bigg Boss participants Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar. The makers have also shared a video of their clash on Instagram. The drama begins when Niyati Fatnani takes a jab at Asim Riaz and says how he repeatedly reminds others of his past. Speaking to the host, Rohit Shetty, Niyati says, “Sir, Asim vo jab flight mein tha, tabse bol raha hai, ‘Maine bhut pain saha hai.' [Sir, Asim has been saying since he was on the flight, 'I have endured a lot of pain.].” Asim, who looks offended, responds, “Sir, yeh kaha samjhenge, level pe nahi nahi hai. [Sir, she would not understand, she is not on that level.]”

Niyati Fatnani retorts, “Sir, uske level pe aana bhi nahi hai. [Sir, I do not want to be on his level.]” Asim Riaz then adds, “Sir, ek jhund hai, maine aise jhund bohot sambhale hai. [Sir, it is a group, and I have managed such groups many times.]” He adds, “Yeh show chod ke na chale jaaye, sir. [They might leave the show, sir.]” This is when Abhishek Kumar steps in, asking, “Abey, lad kyu raha hai bhai? [Why are you fighting, brother?]” Asim responds angrily, “To ladunga. Baat hi mat karo. Rehne do. [I will fight. Don't talk. Just let it be.]”

Raising his voice, Asim Riaz says, “Tumhe banda dekh ke mazaak karna chahiye. Theek hai? Aukaat mein. [You should joke after considering the person. Okay? Stay in your limits.]” Abhishek Kumar approaches Asim and says, “Teri hawa hai na sab nikal jayegi. Fizul harkatein na kahi aur kariyo. Galat kyu bol raha hai? [All your arrogance will disappear. Engage in these useless antics somewhere else. Why are you speaking wrongly?]” Asim points at his shoe and taunts, “Bigg Boss me chata. Yeh le chaat le. [In Bigg Boss, you licked. Lick here as well.]”

The text attached to the clip read, “The atmosphere gets heated between Asim and Abhishek!”

Asim Riaz participated in Bigg Boss 13, where he was the first runner-up. Whereas, Abhishek Kumar was in Bigg Boss 17 and also finished as the first runner-up in his season.