Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar Schools Abhishek Kumar On Weekend Ka Vaar

Image instagrammed by Abhishek Kumar. (courtesy: AbhishekKumar)

Another day, another interesting update coming straight from the house of Bigg Boss 17. This time, the spotlight is on Abhishek Kumar. In the latest promo released by the makers on Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar is seen schooling Abhishek in the Shukrawar Ka Vaar special episode. The clip opens to a verbal showdown between Arun Srikanth Mahasetty and Abhishek. Things take an ugly turn after Arun and Sunny Aryaa, aka Tehelka, call Abhishek a “bandar [monkey].” Later, Abhishek is seen screaming inside the house. Talking about Abhishek's temper, Karan Johar questions, "Yeh bawal machane ki kya zarurat thi Abhishek? Jis tarah aap ka reaction tha, yeh normal reaction nahi hai [What was the need to create chaos, Abhishek? The way you reacted, it's not normal].”

In his defence, Abhishek adds, "Sir [Karan Johar], mai kal se control karke baitha hu ki aaj sir ayenge, us din mein baat hogi [Sir, I have been controlling myself since yesterday, waiting for you so that we can talk ].” Expressing concern, Karan Johar adds, "Bahut hurt hai aap yeh mai janta hu. Lekin Abhishek koi fight aap instigate nahi karte? [I know you're very hurt, Abhishek. But do you not instigate fights?].” To this, Abhishek adds, "Sir, Bigg Boss ne kaha tha agar aaj ke baad aisa hua to mai uske baare mein kuch bolunga [Sir, Bigg Boss had said that if such a situation arises again, he will intervene].”

Karan Johar, who looks annoyed, asks, "Mai jo sawal puch raha hu, uska jawab do varna baat karna band kar do [I have asked you a question. So if you can answer that well and good or we can stop talking].” Attempting to explain, Abhishek interrupts, "Sir, mai jab bahar aaya uske baad [Sir, when I came out, after that].” An impatient KJo cut him off, "One minute, Mai aapki baat kr raha hu [One minute, I'm talking about to you].” Abhishek continues, "Sir adhe paune ghante ke baad bahar aya hu sir [Sir, I came out after almost half an hour].”

Karan Johar, visibly irritated, questions, "Abhishek, why the hell are you not letting me talk? Aapko baat karni thi na topic pe, to mai baat kar raha hu [Abhishek, why are you not letting me talk? You wanted to address the topic, I'm here to talk].”

In another promo, Karan Johar could be seen announcing the eviction of Sunny Aryaa, also called Tehelka.

Bigg Boss 17 is currently streaming 24*7 on Jio Cinema.