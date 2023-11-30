Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Aryaa Aka Tehelka And Abhishek Kumar's Intense Fight

A still from Bigg Boss 17. (courtesy: colorstv)

Bigg Boss 17 has no dearth of fights. From arguments between couples to clashes between BFFs, fans have seen it all this season. However, a promo doing the rounds on social media shows that a fight between Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka and Abhishek Kumar turned particularly aggressive, leading to a physical brawl. As per the video, it all starts when Arunkumar Mahashetty spots Isha Malviya sleeping in her room. Telling her that she is breaking the rules, Arun asks her to wake up but she refuses to do so. At this, he says, “4 hafte se main daytime main soya nahi hun Isha toh mujhe mat bol and tu bhi jaag jaa. Main Dimag ke room ka banda hun toh main bol sakta hu. (I've not slept in the daytime for the past four weeks so please don't call me out. I'm from Dimag room, so I can ask you to wake up).”

At this point, Isha Malviya's ex-boyfriend, Abhishek Kumar steps in asking Arunkumar Mahashetty to speak politely. Arunkumar's friend Sunny Aryaa confronts Abhishek for interfering and is seen pulling his vest forcefully. The housemates are seen separating Sunny Aryaa and Abhishek Kumar as the fight turns aggressive. The clip ends with Sunny Aryaa pushing Abhishek Kumar, even as Abhishek shouts that he is being physically assaulted.

Check out the video here:

Now, on all eyes are on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode to see what action will be taken against Sunny Aryaa for breaking an important house rule of attacking a fellow contestant physically. As per reports, Salman Khan will not be hosting the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Karan Johar filling in for the superstar. This week, Rinku Dhawan, Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Arun Mashettey and Mannara Chopra have been nominated for elimination.

You can watch Bigg Boss 17 on Jio Cinema or Colors TV.