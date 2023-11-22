Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain And Abhishek Kumar Fight Over Theft Of Ration

Vicky Jain in a throwback picture. (Courtesy: X)

It's a new day and a new fight in the Bigg Boss 17house. At the centre of the fight this time around are frenemies Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain. The two were seen arguing about the theft of ration in the Bigg Boss house in the latest episode of the reality show. What started off as a verbal fight escalated after Abhishek Jain aggressively pulled Vicky Jain's arms. It all began when Khanzaadi and Abhishek began to fight over the ration. Abhishek then tells Vicky that everyone in the house is stealing food and this must be stopped. But Vicky declares to Abhishek that he too will begin stealing if everyone is doing so. Vicky tells Abhishek, “ Tu har chiz me bolta hai ki main aisa hi hu, toh ab main bolta hu ki main aisa hi hun. Mere sath jagda mat kar varna main bataunga main hu hun. [You keep on saying that you are like this; now I will also say that I am also like this. Don't fight with me else I'll show you who I am]."

At this point, Abhishek Kumar tugs at Vicky Jain's arms. Following this, Vicky Jain pushes Abhishek Kumar and the two get into a physical fight, only to be pulled apart by the housemates.

The fight comes just days after Vicky Jain shared that he was extremely angered by the manner in which Abhishek fought with Vicky's wife Ankita Lokhande. “In the outside world, I would have killed Abhishek Kumar if anyone misbehaved or disrespected my wife. My wife is my pride," he is seen telling Rinku Dhawan.

Catch a glimpse of the fight here:

The latest episode also saw the housemates taking part in the nomination process. So far, Ankita Lokhande, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai, Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan and Anurag Dobhal have been nominated for elimination this week.

Bigg Boss 17 can be viewed on Colors TV or JioCinema.