Bigg Boss 17: After Days Of Flirting, Abhishek Kumar Calls Khanzaadi 'Behan'

There are no permanent friends or enemies in theBigg Boss 17 house. Proving this yet again is Abhishek Kumar, who after days of flirting with fellow contestant Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan, called her “behan” and accused her of being fake. During a card game that doubled up as a roasting session during Bigg Boss's Diwali celebration, Abhishek's words about Khanzaadi were far from kind. Accusing Khanzaadi of using people to survive in the game, he said, “Yeh ladki hamper keliye ek ladke ka dil todti hai [She will break someone's heart over a hamper]." The actor was referring to an incident where Khanzaadi confessed that she had feelings for Abhishek Kumar but retracted her statement later, revealing that she said it just to win a hamper.

Abhishek Kumar explained that Khanzaadi initially wanted to project that she is a lone player. However, she leans on people for support, the actor said. “She always sleeps and makes excuses citing health reasons,” he said. “She used my emotions to win a hamper. Arre Behan agar tereko hamper chahiye, I'll get 20 hampers but don't make fun of anyone's feelings.”

He also accused Khanzaadi of looking into the camera to make sure she is being filmed, while the two are flirting. “I'm the reason behind her existence on the show,” Abhishek declared.

Watch a glimpse of the task here:

A visibly distraught Khanzaadi also confides in Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, explaining that she is hurt by Abhishek Kumar's statements. Vicky Jain tells an emotional Khanzaadi that she should not share trauma with her fellow housemates as they may use it against her. Khanzaadi also broke down, accusing Abhishek of making fun of her mental health issues.

Isha Malviya, however, praised Abhishek Kumar for his strong statements about Khanzaadi. For context, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya were in a relationship for a brief period while working on the show Udaariyaan.

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV at 10 pm from Monday to Friday. It can also be streamed 24*7 on JioCinema.